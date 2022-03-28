After politicians and actors, it's now a dog's turn to have temple in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, the state where the rationalist movement found its political expression in Periyar's Self-Respect Movement and eventually the Dravidian parties, is no stranger to temples dedicated to demi-gods. There's one for the late matinee icon and chief minister M.G. Ramachandran, another for J. Jayalalithaa, and one even for M. Karunanidhi, an avowed rationalist.

Tamil cinema stars have also had temples built by their fans in their honour. Of course, the temple built in honour of the south superstar, Rajinikanth, is in Kolar, Karnataka, but Khushbu Sundar, Nagma, and Hansika Motwani are the presiding deities, literally, of temples in Tamil Nadu.

Now is the turn of man's oldest and most constant companion. An 82-year-old retired government employee, Muthu, has built a temple on his farmland in the memory of his late pet dog, a Labrador named Tom.

Muthu's nephew, Manoj Kumar, told IANS, "Tom was bought by my brother Arun Kumar 11 years ago, but we could not keep it with us, so we handed him over to our uncle after six months, Tom was his companion ever after. Both showered love on each other and were inseparable."

A year ago, Tom developed health issues and did not respond to treatment. He passed on in January 2021. In the memory of Tom, Muthu got a marble statue of his companion made, spending Rs 80,000 and later built a temple on his farmland at Brahmanakurichi near Manamadurai in the Sivaganga district.

Manoj said that offerings are made to the statue daily and on all auspicious days, it is not only garlanded, besides being served sumptuous helpings of Tom's favourite food. The statue was installed in January, a year after Tom's death, and the temple is open to people to come over and offer their prayers.

