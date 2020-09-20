After Quran and Ramadan relief kits, dates come under customs scanner in Kerala

After Ramadan relief kits and Qurans distributed by the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, around 18,000 kilogram of dates meant for distribution to children of various institutions, including orphanages, is also under scanner in connection with probe into the Kerala gold smuggling misusing diplomatic baggage cover.

It was in 2017 May that a programme of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to distribute high quality dates to around 40,000 children of various institutions like poor homes, special school and BUDS schools under Kerala social justice department was initiated. It was then reported that 18,000 kg of high quality dates were being sent from UAE to Kerala. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and UAE consul general Jamal Hussain Al Zaabi formally launched the scheme in May 2017 by distributing dates packets to some children of a poor home in the state capital.

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh was then serving as executive secretary at the consulate and she played key role in the programme. Hence, the dates distribution is also now under scanner of the customs, which has already registered a case in connection with dates distribution. About 17,000 kilogram dates were found to be imported.

Customs sources said that prima faice there was duty evasion as the norms only allow duty exemption to items brought as diplomatic cargo that are meant for personal consumption of diplomats. Hence, dates imported for distribution to children would not normally get duty exemptions available for diplomatic cargo.

Meanwhile, there were also suspicions over the quantity of the dates distributed. The head of a children's institution in the state told DH on the condition of anonymity that only a few packets of dates were received at many institutions. Some institutions were only able to give one or two dates to each student. Hence the reports that 17,000 kilogram dates were imported for distribution to children was quite surprising, said the official.

Customs also suspect that the dates meant to distribution to children might have been diverted to others.

The customs is also probing into the import of Quran by UAE consulate to Kerala. Around 250 packages of Quran were brought by the UAE consulate through diplomatic baggage in March this year and the total weight was about 4,470 kilogram. Of this around 1,000 were found to be transported using a Kerala government agency's vehicle to various places, including Malappuram, at the behest of Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel. Considering the weight of one Quran, the 250 odd packages might have contained around 7,750 Qurans. There were suspicions that the gold smuggling or hawala transactions took place under the cover of Quran import, especially since the former employees of the consulate accused in gold smuggling were said to be involved in clearing the Quran boxes also.