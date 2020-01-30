Akshay Kumar shoots with Bear Grylls at Bandipur

After Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar shoots with Bear Grylls at Bandipur

Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 12:13pm ist
Akshay Kumar speaking at an event(AFP photo)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar haa started shooting for an episode with Bear Grylls for TV show 'Into the wild with Bear Grylls' at Bandipur on Thursday.

The Forest department has given permission to shoot inside the forest between 8 am and 2 pm. Forest department personnel and a team of police personnel have accompanied the crew.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth too had shot an episode with Grylls at Bandipur.

