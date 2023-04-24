After Sharmila, her mother Vijayamma too slaps cop

Y. S. Vijayamma, mother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, slapped a woman constable here on Monday, barely a couple of hours after her daughter and YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y. S. Sharmila manhandled them.

The incident occurred when Vijayamma went to Jubilee Hills police station to meet Sharmila, who was earlier arrested.

As the police refused permission to enter the police station, Vijayamma had an argument with the police. When some police women tried to forcibly make her sit in her vehicle, she resisted and even slapped a constable.

The police personnel succeeded in pushing her back into the vehicle and sending her to her residence.

Vijayamma, widow of former chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, questioned the police action in arresting Sharmila. She said Sharmila was raising her voice for people but police were trying to muzzle her voice. She said she would approach the court against the police action.

The police informed Vijayamma that a case has been booked against Sharmila in Banjara Hills police station.

Earlier, Sharmila allegedly slapped a police woman when police tried to detain her outside her house in Hyderabad.

She allegedly slapped a policewoman and pushed a male police officer outside her residence at Lotus Pond in Jubilee Hills. Police arrested and shifted her to Jubilee Hills police station.

Videos of the YSRTP leader arguing with the police personnel and manhandling them went viral on social media.

Though Sharmila slapping a woman constable was completely not visible in the video, the policewoman is seen holding her cheek.

The incident occurred when police prevented Sharmila from leaving her house to meet the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case.