Train passenger gets Rs 5k for getting drenched in rain

After waiting for 7 years, train passenger gets Rs 5,000 for getting drenched in rain

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 26 2021, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 19:34 ist

A consumer court in Kerala has ordered a compensation of Rs 5,000 to a train passenger who complained of getting drenched in rain owing to faulty window shutter of the train.

Thrissur native Sebastian got the order in his favour after a seven-year-long legal battle with the railways.

Sebastian, who was serving at a college in Thrissur, complained that while travelling in a Jan Shatabdi Express train from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram for an official purpose in June 2013 he got drenched in rain as the window shutters could not be closed due to some technical fault in it.

He said that though he complained to railway authorities there was no action.

Considering this the Thrissur consumer court ordered the railway authorities to pay compensation of Rs 5,000 and court expenses of Rs 3,000.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Shatabdi Express
Rainfall

What's Brewing

Lion cub born in Singapore via artificial insemination

Lion cub born in Singapore via artificial insemination

HBO Max in early talks to make 'Harry Potter' series

HBO Max in early talks to make 'Harry Potter' series

Mask on, march on: How India celebrated its 72nd R-Day

Mask on, march on: How India celebrated its 72nd R-Day

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

 