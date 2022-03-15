Aged and children 'emotionally' protest against Kerala rail project

Many are citing emotional attachment to lands in which they have been living for generations. Even as the government announced compensation packages, majority of the people feel that it would not compensate for the actual loss they would suffer. Also finding alternative land and constructing a building was not an easy affair especially as the land prices and construction costs are skyrocketing.

While the government estimates that around 9,350 buildings would have to be demolished for the green field rail project, those opposing the project estimates that at least 20,000 houses would have to be demolished.

Environmentalist Sridhar Radhakrishnan said that the government's present estimation with regard to the buildings was based on an aerial assessment only. It would not give a clear picture. Apart from the around 30 metre required for the proposed rail line, around 30 metres on either sides would have to be kept as buffer zone where no construction would be allowed.

Meanwhile, children of many known late communist leaders of Kerala have also come up against the project. In a representation to CPM state secretary in Kerala Kanam Rajendran, they urged that the CPM, which is the second-largest party in the ruling left-front in Kerala, should oppose the semi-high-speed rail project considering the serious threats it posed and the public sentiments against the project.

The signatories in the representation, who are holding senior positions in various sectors, also accused the CPM of ignoring the people's sentiments and reminded of the setback suffered by the party in West Bengal.

Emotional protests by ordinary people, including senior citizens, women and children, have become a routine affair in Kerala as the state government goes ahead with the laying of stones demarking land for the proposed 530-kilometre semi-high-sped rail project.

On Tuesday protests were witnessed at three places across the state. The laying of stones from carrying out the social impact assessment is being carried out under heavy police deployment.

At Chengannur in Alappuzha the local people also set ablaze used tyres to block the officials and some local people even threatened to end life. Various parts of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts also witnessed stiff resistance by the local people against laying of the stones demarking land.

