Agnipath: BJP blames TRS government for Secunderabad station violence

As the Army job aspirants vandalized the Secunderabad railway station and set ablaze some coaches, the ruling TRS in Telangana and the BJP in power at the centre blamed each other for the unprecedented horror.

About 2000 protesters, Army job aspirant youth from across Telangana, had started gathering at the Secunderabad railway station on Thursday night. Their agitation which began at 8:30 in the morning with sloganeering against Agnipath and obstruction of some trains turned violent soon after.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay blamed the K Chandrasekhar Rao government for failing to notice the simmering situation and stopping the aggression.

“What was the state intelligence doing when thousands of youth were gathering at the station. Miscreants entered the station with petrol bottles, iron rods in the guise of job aspirants. Why has the police not stopped them?” Bandi questioned.

The Karimnagar MP alleged that the incident was not a spontaneous reaction but was preplanned. “The Army aspirants wanted to hold a peaceful protest but anti-social elements infiltrated and went on with destruction. The series of events makes it clear as to who is behind the violence.”

While alleging that the youth were provoked, Bandi pointed to the statements, and tweets from the TRS leaders.

“The violent protests against the Agniveer scheme is an eye-opener and acute indicator of the magnitude of the unemployment crisis in the country. Pehle Desh ke Kisan Ke Saath khilwaad Aur Ab Desh ke Jawan Ke Saath khilwaad. From One Rank - One Pension to proposed No Rank - No Pension!” TRS working president KT Rama Rao had tweeted on Friday morning.

The TRS minister also shared a video from Bihar where an agitated aspirant was explaining his grievance against Agnipath to a Bihar police officer.

“Carefully listen to the pain of the youth. Heartbreaking. Modi, why are you playing with the young aspirants?” the tweet shared by KTR questions.

The TRS has demanded the Narendra Modi government to review its Agnipath proposal.