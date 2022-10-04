TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan

Ahead of KCR's national party launch, TRS leader distributes free alcohol, chicken in Warangal

TRS party's General Body meeting will be held on Dussehra, October 5 at Telangana Bhavan

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 17:16 ist

Ahead of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's major announcement on launching a national party on Wednesday, TRS leader Rajanala Srihari distributed liquor bottles and chicken to locals in Warangal.

TRS party's General Body meeting will be held on Dussehra, October 5 at Telangana Bhavan, an official release from K Chandrashekar Rao's office said on Monday.

Though the release did not mention about the agenda, it is expected that the TRS president, may reveal the details of his approach towards national politics and will discuss it with the rank and file of his party.

The particulars of the plan are being worked out and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) could be renamed. The rebranded outfit may not be declared a national party immediately, sources had earlier told PTI.

The party would highlight the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana like 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and 'Dalit Bandhu' (Rs 10 lakh grant to every Dalit household to start any business or trade) and question as to why such measures are not being implemented in the country, they said. 

(With PTI inputs)

India News
Telangana
K Chandrashekar Rao
TRS

