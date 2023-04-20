AI-based cameras for traffic enforcement trigger row in Kerala

The decision of Kerala motor vehicles department to detect road rule violations using artificial intelligence (AI) based cameras had not only raised concerns among motorists, but triggered a political row also.

As many as 726 AI-based cameras have been installed across the major stretches in the state and it would be operational from Thursday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally commissioning it. The automated system would detect a range of offences including signal violations, not wearing helmets and seatbelts, use of mobile phones while driving and over speeding.

While the motor vehicles department maintains that the aim is to bring down road accidents, opposition Congress alleges that the aim is to raise money for the government by collecting fine from people.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran said that the government should conduct proper awareness and ensure proper maintenance of roads before initiating AI-based enforcement and collecting fines from people. Confusions regarding the speed limits for vehicles on NHs and state highways also need to be addressed, he said.