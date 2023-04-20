AI-based cameras for traffic enforcement trigger row

AI-based cameras for traffic enforcement trigger row in Kerala

As many as 726 AI-based cameras have been installed across the major stretches in the state

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 20 2023, 01:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 01:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The decision of Kerala motor vehicles department to detect road rule violations using artificial intelligence (AI) based cameras had not only raised concerns among motorists, but triggered a political row also.

As many as 726 AI-based cameras have been installed across the major stretches in the state and it would be operational from Thursday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally commissioning it. The automated system would detect a range of offences including signal violations, not wearing helmets and seatbelts, use of mobile phones while driving and over speeding.

While the motor vehicles department maintains that the aim is to bring down road accidents, opposition Congress alleges that the aim is to raise money for the government by collecting fine from people.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran said that the government should conduct proper awareness and ensure proper maintenance of roads before initiating AI-based enforcement and collecting fines from people. Confusions regarding the speed limits for vehicles on NHs and state highways also need to be addressed, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
traffic
Artificial Intelligence
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale

Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale

US sending $325 million in more military aid to Ukraine

US sending $325 million in more military aid to Ukraine

Nagaland to get first medical college since statehood

Nagaland to get first medical college since statehood

TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list

TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list

Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years

Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years

South Asia home to highest number of child brides: UN

South Asia home to highest number of child brides: UN

New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash

New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash

India becomes world’s most populous nation: UNFPA

India becomes world’s most populous nation: UNFPA

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

 