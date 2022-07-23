AIADMK accuses OPS’ supporters of 'stealing' property documents 

Tamil Nadu’s principal Opposition party, AIADMK, has accused O Panneerselvam’s supporters of “stealing” original documents of several properties owned by the party, Rs 32,000 in cash, and registration certificates of over 30 vehicles from the party headquarters during July 11 violence.

In a complaint filed with Chennai Police, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP C Ve Shanmugam accused Panneerselvam, and his supporters Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam, and J C D Prabhakar among others of “instigating” the “mob” that looted “several items” from the headquarters on July 11 hours before Edappadi K Palaniswami was appointed as interim general secretary.

He also sought action against the aforementioned leaders, while asking police to “recover the stolen items.” Shanmugam, in his complaint, said the party leaders found the headquarters ransacked on July 21 after the building was de-sealed by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) in line with an order of the Madras High Court.

After the violent clashes between supporters of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, the Tamil Nadu government sealed the premises. The high court on July 20 quashed the RDO’s proceedings and directed that the keys of the premises be handed over to Palaniswami in his capacity as interim general secretary of the party.

“Original documents of the party headquarters on the Avvai Shanmugam Salai, the Saffire Theatre building in Chennai, party offices in Puducherry, Coimbatore, and Tiruchirappalli have been stolen. Passbook of the account maintained by the party in a Madurai branch of bank and Rs 31,000 in cash have also been stolen,” Shanmugam said in his complaint.

Payment vouchers, I-T returns, copies of affidavits and documents submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI), and registration certificates of 37 vehicles owned by the AIADMK are also missing, the MP said.

He squarely blamed Panneerselvam’s supporters for the violence and asked the police to register a case against OPS and others for “stealing the documents.”

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asking him to reject representations made by Palaniswami regarding the status of his son and AIADMK’s lone MP, O P Ravindranath. He said the Speaker’s should not process the AIADMK’s representations as cases relating to the party’s general council are pending before the Supreme Court, Madras High Court, and the ECI.

Panneerselvam’s letter came a day after ousted interim general secretary V K Sasikala on Friday threw her weight behind Ravindranath by criticizing for expelling the party’s lone MP in Lok Sabha which has led to a situation where there will be none in the Lower House of Parliament to represent the party.

In a two-page statement without taking Ravindranath’s name, Sasikala tore into Palaniswami for placing his “selfish interests” over the AIADMK and told the cadres that the party will be restored to its past glory soon. However, she did not elaborate how it will be done.