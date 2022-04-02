AIADMK announces protests against TN property tax hike

AIADMK announces protests against Tamil Nadu govt's property tax hike

Effecting a revision after 24 years, the state government today announced a hike in property tax across the state with a view to mop up revenue

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 02 2022, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 23:31 ist
O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami. Credit: AFP Photo

The AIADMK will be holding state-wide protests in Tamil Nadu next week against the ruling DMK's property tax revision, the main opposition party said on Saturday.

The demonstrations by the party workers on April 5 will also highlight the other unfulfilled poll-time promises of the DMK, AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said in a statement here.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu government effects property tax revision after 24 years, AIADMK sees red

Effecting a revision after 24 years, the state government today announced a hike in property tax across the state with a view to mop up revenue, a move that did not go down well even with DMK's alliance parties--the Congress and CPI (M).

Panneerselvam, the party Coordinator and joint coordinator Palaniswami said 'grand' agitations to 'condemn' the ruling DMK over the aforesaid issues will be held in all district headquarters in the state on Tuesday.

The two leaders said the agitations will demand the rollback of the hike. They also hit out at the DMK for allegedly discontinuing initiatives taken forward during the previous regime, such as the Amma mini-clinics. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

AIADMK
Tamil Nadu
DMK
property tax
Tax
India News
O Panneerselvam
K Palaniswami

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

India sees warmest March in 122 years

India sees warmest March in 122 years

Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'

Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'

Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup

Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup

Swiss Cold War bunkers back as Ukraine conflict rages

Swiss Cold War bunkers back as Ukraine conflict rages

 