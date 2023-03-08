AIADMK attacks Annamalai for criticizing EPS on accommodating ex-BJP men

AIADMK on Wednesday mounted an attack on Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai for comparing himself with late J Jayalalithaa and taking potshots at interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for accommodating people who quit the saffron party into the Dravidian outfit.

The party, while taking strong exception to BJP cadre burning the effigies of Palaniswami and demanding that they be sacked from the party, also gave a piece of advice to Annamalai to be “mature enough” to accept the fact that people do quit political parties and join others at their own will. Several AIADMK leaders, who spoke to the media, openly criticized Annamalai for his statements made on Tuesday and asked him to rein in his party cadres if the BJP was serious in following the alliance dharma.

“AIADMK is not a glass that can be broken using a stone. It is an ocean. If a stone is thrown at the ocean, it is the stone that gets lost. People are joining the AIADMK out of their own will as they believe the party is on a growth trajectory. Political leaders, including Annamalai, should have the maturity to accept such things,” former minister D Jayakumar said.

However, Jayakumar, a close confidante of Palaniswami, also said the AIADMK-BJP alliance was “intact” and the two parties will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together as announced last month. He also asked Annamalai to “stop comparing” himself with Jayalalithaa, saying a leader like her will never be born again in Tamil Nadu.

Party deputy general secretary K P Munusamy also spoke on similar lines saying the BJP should sack those who burnt the effigies of Palaniswami on Tuesday. “The BJP has the responsibility to ensure that this alliance travels on the right path,” he said, adding that the AIADMK never went against alliance dharma.

The issue between the alliance partners began on Sunday when BJP IT wing chief C T R Nirmal Kumar quit the BJP and joined the AIADMK in the presence of Palaniswami. Nirmal Kumar, who blamed Annamalai for his decision to quit the party, also facilitated the joining of a few others in the AIADMK which irked the BJP.

In his reaction, Annamalai said Dravidian outfits welcoming leaders from BJP is a strong indicator of the party’s growth in Tamil Nadu, while taking a subtle dig at Palaniswami for admitting “junior functionaries” into the AIADMK. The former police officer also said he was a leader like Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi who are known for their “tough decisions.”

Sources in the AIADMK told DH that strong statements from party leaders were “genuine reaction” to an “undue comparison” made by Annamalai and his criticism of Palaniswami not understanding that political parties do welcome functionaries who come from other outfits.

“One should understand where they are placed. They cannot go overboard and expect us to remain silent. They (BJP) cannot take us for granted. Alliance is like a relay race, and they should know where their place is. National politics is different but in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK is the leader of the alliance, and we should be respected,” a senior party leader told DH.

The leader said the AIADMK did “assert” itself and its authority to the BJP during the Erode (east) by-elections and the latest statements are mere reactions to Annamalai’s outbursts.