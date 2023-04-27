AIADMK demands central probe into PTR audio tapes

AIADMK has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a probe by a central agency into purported audio clips of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan which have created a major political controversy in Tamil Nadu.

Party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami made the demand during a meeting with Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday night.

Palaniswami, who met Shah with a high-level delegation of his party seniors, told reporters on Thursday that the audio tapes were a “serious issue” and needed a “thorough probe” by a central agency.

“The issue cannot be ignored. The finance minister insists that the tapes are fabricated. So, there should be a detailed investigation into the issue. We broached this topic with Amit Shah and he told us he is aware of the matter,” Palaniswami said.

“Shocking details have emerged from this audio. PTR says it is all cut-paste job. We haven't made a statement on the issue so far. But now PTR himself has given a clarification and we want a probe,” the leader of Opposition said.

The AIADMK’s demand comes a day after Thiaga Rajan dismissed audio clips claiming to be his voice released by state BJP chief K Annamalai, as a desperate attempt by a “blackmail gang” to achieve its “political ambitions” and claimed that he never said “anything negative” about his Cabinet colleagues or relatives of the chief minister.

In a five-minute video clip posted on his Twitter page, Thiaga Rajan took pains to explain that he had no reason to talk negatively about Udhayanidhi and V Sabareesan, the son and son-in-law of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

While lauding Udhayanidhi for making Tamil Nadu the centre of attention of international sports, the finance minister said Sabareesan has been his “most trusted advisor, guide, and pillar of support".

The explanation came a day after Annamalai released an audio claiming to contain the voice of Thiaga Rajan with a caption, “Listen to the DMK ecosystem crumbling from within. The 2nd tape of TN State FM Thiru @ptrmadurai . Special Thanks to TN FM for drawing a proper distinction between DMK & BJP! #DMKFiles.”

In the audio, the person, claimed to be Thiaga Rajan, is heard talking about the DMK, Udhayanidhi, and Sabareesan, and how they are controlling the party-led government.

The person in the audio is also heard saying that the “current model” of Udhayanidhi and Sabareesan managing the party affairs was not sustainable for a long time.