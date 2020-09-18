AIADMK Executive Committee to meet on September 28

The Executive Committee of Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK will convene on September 28 to discuss the constitution of an 11-member committee to run the party and decide the date for convening the General Council, the highest decision-making body.

The decision to convene the Executive Committee was taken at a meeting of senior party leaders headed by coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters on Friday evening.

The meeting was called by Panneerselvam to discuss the party’s strategy towards the 2021 assembly elections. It is understood that the contentious issue of announcing the party’s chief ministerial candidate did not figure in Friday’s discussion as Panneerselvam and Palaniswami stressed on strengthening the party at the grassroots to prepare cadre for elections.

After the meeting, the two leaders issued a joint statement announcing the convening of the Executive Committee on September 28, without making the agenda public. A senior party leader said the Executive Committee is likely to discuss the constitution of the 11-member panel to run the AIADMK, which is part of the deal struck when OPS merged his faction in August 2017 and decide the date for the General Council.

“Constitution of the 11-member committee is being stressed by the OPS side and they will raise it during the Executive Committee meeting on September 28,” a senior leader said.

Ahead of Friday’s meeting, there was tension at the AIADMK headquarters as supporters of EPS and OPS raised slogans calling them “permanent CM” and “future CM” respectively.

The General Council might take a call on the Chief Ministerial candidate – EPS and OPS are vying to be the party’s face in the 2021 polls. While OPS had stood for late J Jayalalithaa when she had to step down due to court cases twice in the past, EPS was thrust to the CM’s chair by now jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala before she surrendered at the Parapana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru.

Though Sasikala’s nephew T T V Dhinakaran was sacked from the party, the long-time aide of Jayalalithaa still remains a primary member of the AIADMK. With speculation mounting on her release, a former AIADMK MP said there might be changes in the party once Sasikala walks out of the jail.