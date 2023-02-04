AIADMK groups mull over candidate for Erode East bypoll

AIADMK factions initiate discussion over candidate for Erode East bypoll

Rival faction, under former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, may not find the going easy

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 04 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 16:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The AIADMK factions are engaged in separate meetings to discuss the Supreme Court direction, asking them to select a candidate for the Erode East bypoll through a general council.

The supporters of former Chief Minister K Palaniswami are confident of the council recommending the choice of former lawmaker K S Thennarasu, already announced, as they are numerically strong.

The rival faction, under another former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, may not find the going easy.

Also Read | AIADMK nominates former MLA Thennarasu for Erode East bypoll

A day after the BJP initiated a friendly and polite dialogue with the two AIADMK factions asking them to bury the hatchet and face the Erode East Assembly bypoll as one party to defeat the DMK backed Congress candidate, Panneerselvam held a meeting with his supporters to weigh the pros and cons.

A senior leader in the party claimed that the meet also discussed withdrawing the candidature of Senthil Murugan from the electoral race, keeping the amalgamation in mind.

In Erode, Palaniswami held a meeting with his supporters on securing the Two Leaves symbol, and projecting Thennarasu's candidature at the general council meetings scheduled for Monday. A former State Minister supporting Palaniswami said the party is not inclined to accept Panneerselvam and his supporters.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu bypolls: BJP proposes AIADMK factions to work together, EPS disposes

"Numerically, we are strong in the general council, as we enjoy the support of a majority of the members," he told PTI.

The Supreme Court had on Friday directed the AIADMK to convene the general council to select the candidate for the February 27 bypoll for which February 7 is the last date of filing nominations.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AIADMK
Erode
K Palaniswami
O Panneerselvam
BJP
Indian Politics
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu politics

What's Brewing

Amazon, Infy have highest H-1B visa approvals in draws

Amazon, Infy have highest H-1B visa approvals in draws

The case of the missing Dallas Zoo animals

The case of the missing Dallas Zoo animals

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

India batters in a spin

India batters in a spin

In pics | A peek into Kiara & Sidharth’s wedding venue

In pics | A peek into Kiara & Sidharth’s wedding venue

Why ‘The White Lotus’ remix has become a club anthem

Why ‘The White Lotus’ remix has become a club anthem

Hiss Highness: The snakes of Agumbe

Hiss Highness: The snakes of Agumbe

Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days

Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

 