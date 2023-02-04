AIADMK factions initiate discussion over candidate for Erode East bypoll

The AIADMK factions are engaged in separate meetings to discuss the Supreme Court direction, asking them to select a candidate for the Erode East bypoll through a general council.

The supporters of former Chief Minister K Palaniswami are confident of the council recommending the choice of former lawmaker K S Thennarasu, already announced, as they are numerically strong.

The rival faction, under another former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, may not find the going easy.

A day after the BJP initiated a friendly and polite dialogue with the two AIADMK factions asking them to bury the hatchet and face the Erode East Assembly bypoll as one party to defeat the DMK backed Congress candidate, Panneerselvam held a meeting with his supporters to weigh the pros and cons.

A senior leader in the party claimed that the meet also discussed withdrawing the candidature of Senthil Murugan from the electoral race, keeping the amalgamation in mind.

In Erode, Palaniswami held a meeting with his supporters on securing the Two Leaves symbol, and projecting Thennarasu's candidature at the general council meetings scheduled for Monday. A former State Minister supporting Palaniswami said the party is not inclined to accept Panneerselvam and his supporters.

"Numerically, we are strong in the general council, as we enjoy the support of a majority of the members," he told PTI.

The Supreme Court had on Friday directed the AIADMK to convene the general council to select the candidate for the February 27 bypoll for which February 7 is the last date of filing nominations.