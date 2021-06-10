AIADMK legislators to meet on June 14

  Jun 10 2021
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 17:15 ist
The opposition AIADMK has convened a meeting of its legislators at the party headquarters here on June 14. With the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly set to commence on June 21 with the customary address by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Kalaivanar Arangam here, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami have called upon their party lawmakers to attend the meet.

"Since the meeting is meant for the AIADMKs legislators, office bearers and others in the party need not come to the party office due to the pandemic. Others will not be allowed," the leaders said in a joint release here on Thursday. The party MLAs should bring their identity cards, wear face masks and also follow the Covid safety norms stipulated by the government, when they come for the meeting at 12 noon, they said.

