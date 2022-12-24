AIADMK observes MGR's death anniversary

AIADMK observes MGR's death anniversary

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Dec 24 2022, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 18:37 ist
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami with party leaders and supporters pays floral tributes to former chief minister and party founder MG Ramachandran on his death anniversary. Credit: PTI Photo

 The 35th death anniversary of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran was observed on Saturday with the party led by interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami taking a pledge to dislodge the DMK government.
Fondly hailed as Puratchi Thalaivar, Ramachandran who still holds sway among the party members and public, as well, died on December 24, 1987, after a prolonged illness. The AIADMK men clad in black shirts and women functionaries in black sarees, paid floral tributes to the iconic leader at his decorated memorial on the Marina Beach here.

They took an oath to install the AIADMK rule in the state again, as a tribute to the party founder. They vowed to win all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Later, expelled coordinator O Panneerselvam, accompanied by his followers, paid floral tributes to the leader. Former interim general secretary V K Sasikala and general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam T T V Dhinakaran, too, paid floral tributes to MGR. 

Tamil Nadu
M G Ramachandran
AIADMK
Edappadi K Palaniswami
