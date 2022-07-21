AIADMK office de-sealed after court order

The extent of damage due to the violence at AIADMK headquarters on July 11 came to the fore on Thursday after Tamil Nadu government officials de-sealed the building following a court order. The building was de-sealed in the presence of AIADMK leaders, but cadres weren’t allowed in line with the Madras High Court order.

Visuals aired by Tamil television channels showed many rooms vandalized during the violent clashes between supporters of Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam on the morning of July 11 hours before the General Council appointed the former as the interim general secretary.

AIADMK leaders alleged that several mementos gifted to J Jayalalithaa by various leaders and organisations were missing from the room where they were kept. They also said documents were also missing from the lockers.

Many lockers were vandalized and were on the floor, chairs were broken, papers strewn across many rooms, the leaders said, adding that the party will formally complain to the police against supporters of OPS for the arson.

The seal was removed after the High Court in an order on Wednesday asked the Revenue Divisional Officer to hand over the keys to Palaniswami in his capacity as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK.

In his order, Justice N Sathish Kumar had also asked Palaniswami not to permit any cadres or supporters to the AIADMK headquarters on the Avvai Shanmugam Salai for a period of one month considering the “overall situation”, while directing the police to ensure proper bandobast and protection to the premises round the clock.

The judge also criticised the RDO saying both orders passed under Section 145 and 146(1) suffer from non-application of mind and the reasons have not been recorded. Preliminary enquiry did not reflect the application of mind as to who was in possession or none of them are in possession, or the officer was not able to find who was in possession.