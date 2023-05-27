AIADMK praises PM for proposed installation of Sengol in new Parliament

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the proposed installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament and described the sceptre as a symbol of Tamil pride, legacy and cultural heritage.

Palaniswami, also the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, lauded Modi for the construction of the new Parliament building in 'record time' and for the move to install the sceptre.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he said: "My hearty greetings for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the icon of democracy to commemorate the 75th year of Independence."

"I express my gratitude on behalf of people of Tamil Nadu for installing the historic golden 'Sengol' (sceptre) near the Speaker's seat elucidating the Tamil pride, legacy & cultural heritage."

The new Parliament building is set to be inaugurated on May 28.