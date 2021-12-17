AIADMK protests against DMK, accuses of 'cheating people'

Days after getting elected as leaders of the AIADMK through internal elections, party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday hit the streets by protesting against the DMK government’s “false promises” and demanding that the new dispensation change its “anti-people” attitude.

While Panneerselvam led a protest in his native Theni district, Palaniswami addressed a protest rally in Salem district in western Tamil Nadu. Besides the two leaders, senior leaders and former leaders led the protests in their respective districts across the state and launched a sharp attack on the DMK government.

The leaders accused the DMK of coming to power by “giving false promises” to the people during elections and laid the blame for “deteriorating law and order” at the doorsteps of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The party warned that it will organise a huge protest rally if the DMK did not implement all the promises made during the election campaign.

“People will come back to us (AIADMK) if the DMK does not fulfil promises. What is the DMK government doing? They made so many promises before coming to power and forgot them completely after assuming office,” Panneerselvam said.

Palaniswami launched a frontal attack on the DMK accusing the government of renaming the schemes only because they were named after late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. “No development has taken place in the past seven months. The DMK has not fulfilled its promises. We are seeing for ourselves what is happening in the state,” he said.

This was the first protest after the AIADMK elected Panneerselvam and Palaniswami as coordinator and joint coordinator of the party through organizational elections.

