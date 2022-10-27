AIADMK’s internal battle continues to play out in courts

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has scored yet another minor victory through judiciary by preventing the dominant faction led by Edappadi K Palaniswami from taking possession of a golden armour of the statue of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar gifted by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday asked the Ramanathapuram district revenue officer to receive the armour from the locker of a nationalized bank in Madurai and take it to Pasumpon village for the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations to be held between October 28 and October 30.

Muthuramalinga Thevar, a freedom fighter and leader of All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), is a revered figure for the influential Thevar or Mukulathor community spread across Central and southern Tamil Nadu. His birth and death anniversary on October 30 is observed as Thevar Jayanthi, an event which witnesses the participation of top leaders from all political parties.

Traditionally, Thevars have always sided with the AIADMK since its inception in 1972 and after taking over the party in 1989, Jayalalithaa always made it a point to visit Pasumpon village to pay her respects to Muthuramalinga Thevar. Her long-time aide V K Sasikala coming from the same community also helped the AIADMK harvest the Thevar vote bank.

In 2014, Jayalalithaa had gifted the golden armour weighing 13.5 kg to adorn the statue of Thevar in Pasumpon. Since then, OPS, in his capacity as Treasurer of the AIADMK, had received the armour from the bank and deposited it back after the event was over.

This is the second time since Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016 that the AIADMK has not been able to get the armour – in 2017, the armour was handed over to the then district collector of Ramanathapuram following a dispute between OPS-EPS and T T V Dhinakaran factions.

Though OPS may have prevented the EPS camp from taking possession of the armour by knocking at the doors of the judiciary, political observers said the verdict was at the most an embarrassment for the dominant faction and doesn’t help the expelled leader politically.

They also said the frequent intervention by the judiciary, often initiated by the OPS side, will result in the functioning of the AIADMK. Palaniswami, for the second year in a row, will not visit Pasumpon to pay respects to Muthuramalinga Thevar. Instead, he will garland the statue of Thevar in Chennai.

Though partymen maintain that EPS decided against visiting Pasumpon to avoid any attempt by the Thevar community to broach the topic of a compromise with OPS, there is another reason for the AIADMK interim general secretary to skip the main event.

Informed sources told DH that Palaniswami doesn’t want to rub his Gounder community, a dominant caste in western Tamil Nadu, the wrong way. A leader said partymen in western TN believe that Gounders consolidated behind the AIADMK in 2021 leading to the alliance winning 33 of the 50 seats at stake in the region, while all other communities let down the party.

“The Gounders were upset that they weren’t being represented in the top echelons of the AIADMK despite standing with the party for decades together. Everything changed when EPS became CM in 2017. Now, the Gounders do not want to cede any political space to Thevars, and EPS understands that very well,” the leader told DH.