AIADMK to boycott Tamil Nadu all-party meet on EWS reservation

Tamil Nadu's principal Opposition party AIADMK will boycott the meeting of legislative parties called by Chief Minister M K Stalin to discuss the Supreme Court verdict on the EWS reservation on Saturday, contending that such a meeting should have been convened when the case was heard, not after the delivery of judgement.

In a statement, party organising secretary D Jayakumar, considered a close confidante of interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, said the AIADMK doesn’t want to be part of a “drama enacted by the DMK” to show that it is concerned about people of the state. Apart from a mention that the AIADMK believes that no reservation should affect others, the statement did not say whether the party opposes or supports the quota for EWS.

Also Read | EWS judgement a 'setback' to social justice: Tamil Nadu parties

This is the first statement by the AIADMK on the reservation for economically weaker sections which is being vehemently opposed by DMK, PMK, VCK, and other regional parties in Tamil Nadu. After the Supreme Court upheld the 10 percent reservation for EWS, Chief Minister M K Stalin convened a meeting of parties represented in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to discuss the future course of action on the issue.

Jayakumar accused the DMK and the state government of “doing nothing” when the case was heard in the Supreme Court. “This meeting should have taken place when the case was in the court. The meeting could have discussed the arguments to be placed in the court,” he said, adding that no reservation policy should affect others is the official stand of the AIADMK.

He also alleged that it was the UPA-I government in 2006 that first came up with the idea of reservation based on economic status. “It was Congress’ brainchild and the BJP government just implemented the idea in 2019. The DMK which was part of the then UPA-I government didn’t protest then. It enjoyed power at the Centre for 17 years and is now making unnecessary noise,” Jayakumar said.

Also Read: Supreme Court to pronounce judgement on November 7 on plea against 10% EWS quota in admissions, jobs

Crediting AIADMK leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa for their stellar role in increasing the percentage of reservation in Tamil Nadu to 69 per cent and including it in the 9th Schedule of Constitution, Jayakumar appealed to the DMK government to ensure that the current model of reservation in Tamil Nadu is not disturbed in any way.

The AIADMK’s statement comes amid the DMK and its ally VCK preparing to file a review petition before the Supreme Court against its verdict. Stalin, in his first reaction, termed the judgement as a “setback” to the state’s century-old fight in favour of social justice.”

Almost all parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to EWS quota as they feel economic status cannot be the indicator for providing reservation contending that it should only be social status. However, BJP, Congress and Left parties support the quota.