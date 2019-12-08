AIADMK to support Citizenship Bill in RS

Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK, which has 11 members in the Rajya Sabha, will support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019 in the Upper House of Parliament.

The support of AIADMK will mean that the controversial bill will easily sail through in the Rajya Sabha too. The party, which has a lone member in Lok Sabha, will support the Bill in the lower house too.

"We will in all probability support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019 in Parliament," a senior leader of the AIADMK told DH.

The Bill which is to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha this week. AIADMK, which is an ally of the BJP, has either been supporting all bills or abstaining while voting in the Rajya Sabha.

The CAB is being opposed by most of the Opposition parties, including Congress and DMK.