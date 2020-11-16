'AIADMK will never allow yatras or rallies with divisive agenda'

AIADMK on Monday made a scathing attack on its ally, BJP, by accusing it of pursuing “divisive agenda” by taking out Vetrivel Yatra across Tamil Nadu and asked the saffron party to understand that the state never accepts dividing people in the name of religion or caste.

In a hard-hitting piece in the party's mouthpiece, Namadhu Amma, the AIADMK sent out a clear message that it will not allow the Vetrivel Yatra, which the BJP claims is to “expose” people behind Karuppar Kootam, a YouTube channel that made a derogatory video on Kandha Shasti Kavasam, a devotional song dedicated to Lord Murugan.

“Tamil Nadu will never accept rallies and yatras by vested interests that seek to divide people in the name of religion and caste. This should be understood by certain people. People of Tamil Nadu which is the land of Dravidian ideology have been showing to the country every now and then that religion is only to reform or regulate people and not to instigate them,” the article said.

The government had refused to grant permission for the month-long yatra citing Covid-19 regulations. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has not buckled under pressure this time despite BJP state chief L Murugan meeting him thrice in the last two months seeking permission for the yatra.

The hard-hitting article which is in response to BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan's comments that the AIADMK should not treat BJP the same way it did with Karuppar Kootam. The timing is significant since it comes days before Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Chennai to interact with party leaders on election strategy.

“When every religion teaches the same by propagating the message of peace and equality, In such a scenario, the AIADMK will not allow anyone to use religion to increase their vote base. Those people who want to take out Vel Yatra should understand this. Be it Karuppar Kootam or those who hold the saffron flag – everyone should act accordingly as people believe in peace and harmony,” the article added.