AIADMK's Rajya Sabha MP relieved from party post

AIADMK on Friday sacked Rajya Sabha MP A Navaneethakrishnan as secretary of the party’s legal wing, a day after he lavished praises on his parliament colleagues from arch-rival DMK at a wedding event.

In a joint statement, party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said that Navaneethakrishnan was being relieved from the post of legal wing secretary with immediate effect.

The action comes a day after Navaneethakrishnan, whose Rajya Sabha term ends this July, attended the family wedding of DMK Rajya Sabha MP T K S Elangovan. In his speech at the wedding event presided by Chief Minister M K Stalin, Navaneethakrishnan had praised Elangovan and Kanimozhi for helping him make his “speeches better.”

He also spoke about how the two DMK MPs had helped me raise issues in Parliament. Navaneethakrishnan represented the AIADMK when DMK leader T R Baalu led an all-party delegation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week regarding issues concerning the state.

