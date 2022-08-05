Telangana AICC spokesman quits, blames unit president

AICC spokesman Sravan Dasoju quits Congress, blames Telangana unit president

He alleged that Telangana unit president Reddy is functioning without following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's principle of social justice

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 05 2022, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 21:04 ist
Spokesperson Sravan Dasoju is a leader from the backward classes. Credit: Getty Images

In a setback to the Congress in Telangana, AICC spokesman Sravan Dasoju on Friday announced his decision to quit the party finding fault with state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy's style of functioning. He alleged that Reddy is functioning without following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's principle of social justice and also the ideals for which party chief Sonia Gandhi granted statehood to Telangana.

Sravan Dasoju, a leader from the backward classes, also alleged that AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore too did not correct Reddy when the latter spoke as if his own community should be powerful, while backward classes, SCs, STs would remain ignored.

Leaders from other castes also did not approve of Reddy's comments with caste chauvinism, he said. Sravan Dasoju, who used to translate the speeches of top AICC leaders including Rahul Gandhi at public meetings, also accused the PCC president of self promotion at the cost of others.

Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkata Reddy disapproved of the PCC president inducting a leader who had worked against him in the last Lok Sabha polls into the Congress on Friday. Venkata Reddy, who spoke to reporters in Delhi, also took exception to the announcement of a public meeting in his constituency without his knowledge. Venkata Reddy’s brother and MLA Rajagopal Reddy had recently resigned from the Congress. Rajagopal Reddy had also said he would quit as MLA. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telangana
Congress
AICC
Rahul Gandhi
India News

What's Brewing

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

 