Aim is to bring BJP to power in 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Annamalai

Former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer K Annamalai on Wednesday set out on a three-day-long road journey from Coimbatore to Chennai to take charge as President of Tamil Nadu BJP on Friday. Annamalai will cover over half a dozen districts before reaching Chennai – he will also address cadres at several places – as the BJP turns its focus on Tamil Nadu.

The party has high hopes on Annamalai and that is the reason it decided to convert the new President’s journey from Coimbatore to Chennai into an event. After reaching Tambaram, a suburb of Chennai, on Thursday night, Annamalai will take charge as President of the state BJP unit on Friday afternoon.

Read more: I see myself as servant, says soon-to-be TN BJP president

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore and Tiruppur, Annamalai said the BJP’s goal was to come to power in Tamil Nadu in 2026. “150 MLAs will enter the Assembly in 2026. The dream of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji is that BJP should rule Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The new BJP chief also said he would articulate the party’s stand on the recent demand for bifurcation of Tamil Nadu by a few on social media after taking charge on Friday.

BJP is betting big on Annamalai as the party makes a concerted effort to make inroads into Tamil Nadu.