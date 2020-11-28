AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi,BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar booked over remarks on samadhis of P V Narasimha Rao and N T Rama Rao

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was on Saturday booked for his comments on the samadhis of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and TDP founder N T Rama Rao, and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, for his retort to it.

They were booked under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (statements conducing to public mischief), police said Akbaruddin Owaisi, younger brother of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, courted a controversy on November 25, asking whether the 'samadhis' of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and TDP founder N T Rama Rao on Hussain Sagar lake bank would be removed as he questioned the eviction drive against "poor people" residing near water bodies.

The ruling TRS and BJP had termed his remarks as 'inappropriate' and demanded that he tender an apology.

The AIMIM leader, addressing a public meeting here on Wednesday in the run up to the December 1 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections, claimed that the banks of the lake was spread over 4,700 acres when it was built by saint Hussain Shah Wali, but was now not even 700 acres.

He said it had become a road, with shops and samadhis of the two leaders there, as also the Lumbini Park. State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, without naming Akbaruddin, had in a sharp retort asked if he has the guts to demolish the samadhis.