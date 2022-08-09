Kerala plane crash survivors to build hospital

Air India Express crash survivors to build hospital for rescuers

The building will be constructed for a Public Health Centre (PHC), the only government health facility near the crash site

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 09 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 16:57 ist
Those involved in the rescue work after the Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board crashed at the Karipur airport here have been advised to go on quarantine after samples of one of the passenger who died tested positive for Covid-19. Credit: PTI Photo

The survivors and families of those who died in the Air India Express flight crash at Karipur international airport two years ago have raised an amount of Rs 50 lakh to construct a hospital building for the locals, who rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

The building will be constructed for a Public Health Centre (PHC), the only government health facility near the crash site.

They have pooled money from the compensation they received to construct the building for the PHC to display their gratitude to those who carried out the daring rescue operation on that eventful night.

An action forum, which was formed under the Malabar Development Forum (MDF), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the District Medical Officer (DMO) on August 7, the second anniversary of the accident, to construct the hospital building for the PHC with in-patient facility, a pharmacy and a laboratory. The action forum which includes the survivors and the families of 184 passengers have contributed a sum of Rs 50 lakh for the purpose, MDF Chairman Abdurahiman Edakkuni told PTI.

"On the day of the accident, the nearest hospital was around eight kilometres away. There is a PHC just 300 meters away from the crash site but lacks facilities. So the forum has decided to construct the hospital for the first-responders who saved many lives on that fateful night. It's a manner of showing gratitude to the locals who rushed to help the passengers," Edakkuni said.

Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed when the AIE flight with 190 people on board from Dubai overshot the tabletop runway here on August 7, 2020 and fell into a 35-feet valley and broke into pieces on impact. The MoU was signed by Kozhikode DMO, R Renuka, and Edakkuni, the chairman of MDF.

"As soon as the Health Department gives nod, the construction will begin", Edakkuni said.

Almost everyone received the insurance compensation, thanks to the forum, which brought in foreign lawyers to fight for the claim with the airline and the insurance company. Sources said the insurance amount varies from person to person based on the injuries they suffered in the plane crash. "Some received Rs 7 lakh and many received over Rs 1 crore. Those who suffered grievous injuries have received over Rs 5 crore. It's all based on the injuries they suffered in the crash," sources said.

The government had also given compensation for the victims and their families soon after the incident. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air India Express
Kerala
India News
PHC

What's Brewing

Ways to considerably reduce household food waste

Ways to considerably reduce household food waste

Now choose who can see you online on WhatsApp

Now choose who can see you online on WhatsApp

A year on, exiled Afghan feminists mourn lost ambitions

A year on, exiled Afghan feminists mourn lost ambitions

Spiders seem to have REM-like sleep and may even dream

Spiders seem to have REM-like sleep and may even dream

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies

Ozzy Osbourne closes CWG as Birmingham parties

Ozzy Osbourne closes CWG as Birmingham parties

 