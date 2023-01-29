Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Cochin airport

An Air India Express flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Cochin International Airport here on Sunday following a suspected hydraulic failure, a CIAL spokesperson said.
A full emergency was declared at the international airport at 8.04 PM and the aircraft landed safely at 8.26 PM, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) spokesperson said.
No runways were blocked and no flights were diverted, he said. The emergency was withdrawn at 8.36 PM and air operations were declared normal, he added. The CIAL also said that all 193 passengers and six crew members onboard IX 412 from Sharjah were safe.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts
Rains fail to dampen spirit of Beating Retreat
Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live
Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products
Djokovic wins Australian Open, equals Nadal's record
Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise
The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army