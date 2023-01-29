AI Express flight makes emergency landing in Cochin

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Cochin airport

A full emergency was declared at the international airport at 8.04 PM and the aircraft landed safely at 8.26 PM, the CIAL spokesperson said

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Jan 29 2023, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 22:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

An Air India Express flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Cochin International Airport here on Sunday following a suspected hydraulic failure, a CIAL spokesperson said.

A full emergency was declared at the international airport at 8.04 PM and the aircraft landed safely at 8.26 PM, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) spokesperson said.

No runways were blocked and no flights were diverted, he said. The emergency was withdrawn at 8.36 PM and air operations were declared normal, he added. The CIAL also said that all 193 passengers and six crew members onboard IX 412 from Sharjah were safe.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air India Express
India News
Kochi
Kerala

What's Brewing

A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts

A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts

Rains fail to dampen spirit of Beating Retreat

Rains fail to dampen spirit of Beating Retreat

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Djokovic wins Australian Open, equals Nadal's record

Djokovic wins Australian Open, equals Nadal's record

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

 