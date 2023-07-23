Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai returns due to AC issue

AI flight from Kerala to Dubai returns due to AC issue

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 23 2023, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 18:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

An Air India Express flight from the Kerala state capital to Dubai returned, on Sunday, barely a couple of hours after take-off due to an issue with the air conditioning system of the aircraft, Thiruvananthapuram airport officials said.

The flight, IX 539, which took off with 178 people onboard -- including the crew -- from here at 1.19 pm returned back and landed safely at 3.52 pm, an airport official said.

"The plane landed safely. All passengers and crew are fine. A local standby was declared. It was an AC issue, " the official said.

The passengers are presently at the airport and would be taking off within an hour on another flight arranged by the airline, he added.

