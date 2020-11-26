Air, Metrorail, bus services resume in Tamil Nadu

Air, Metrorail, bus services resume in Tamil Nadu

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Nov 26 2020, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 13:37 ist
Nearly 300 trees were uprooted as a result of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. Credit: DH

Airport operations, Metrorail and bus transport resumed here on Thursday after very severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry, authorities said.

"Operations have resumed at #AAI #ChennaiAirport at 0900hrs," the Chennai Airport tweeted and it also tagged domestic arrival and departure schedule for today and requested passengers to check with airline operators for updates.

State-run bus transportation services, suspended in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts from November 24, resumed from noon today.

Metro rail services too started at noon and authorities said, "Holiday timetable will be followed with the headway (gap between services) of 10 minutes."

Southern Railway officials said the suburban train services here are likely to resume operations. The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday and heavy rains pounded Tamil Nadu and the union territory leading to inundation and uprooting of trees.

Nivar weakened into a severe cyclonic storm after it crossed coast near Puducherry, the IMD said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Cyclone
transportation

What's Brewing

When Covid vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

When Covid vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Even in a pandemic, the billionaires are winning

Even in a pandemic, the billionaires are winning

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

Every bird has its own version of a song

Every bird has its own version of a song

Rahul eyes long-term keeping job

Rahul eyes long-term keeping job

In pics | Diego Maradona's life in 10 key dates

In pics | Diego Maradona's life in 10 key dates

 