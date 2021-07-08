Aisha Sultana quizzed again by police

The Kavaratti police on Thursday quizzed Lakshadweep actor Aisha Sultana in connection with the sedition case registered against her.

A police team reached her flat in Kochi and sought certain clarifications regarding her contacts and transactions. They were also learnt to have examined her computer.

She was earlier summoned to Kavaratti police station and was quizzed for several days.

The case was registered against her based on a BJP leader's complaint over her remark during a TV channel discussion where she said that Covid surge in Lakshadweep was a 'bio weapon' of the BJP. The HC had earlier granted anticipatory bail to her.