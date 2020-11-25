Akbaruddin Owaisi goads TRS to tear down PV Narasimha Rao, NT Rama Rao memorials

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has sparked a controversy saying that the tombs of late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and late Chief Minister NT Rama Rao on the Hussain Sagar lake banks should be razed first, if the TRS government wants to remove water bodies encroachments in old city.

The Chandrayangutta MLA, known for his acerbic remarks over communal and other sensitive matters, said so while speaking at his party rally for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

The AIMIM accuses former PM Rao of connivance resulting in the Babri Masjid demolition in December 1992. The comments come at a time when the K Chandrasekhar Rao government is celebrating Narasimha Rao's birth centenary, and has demanded Bharat Ratna for the son of the soil. CM Rao also appealed to the Centre for installation of a statue of the former PM in Parliament.

Akbaruddin was speaking in support of the people dwelling on encroached water bodies, drains etc areas in the old city, where his party has strong influence.

“The government authorities target such poor people's homes stating rules, regulations. But what about the Hussain Sagar lake which was actually spread over 4,700 acres but has contracted to just 700 acres now? Necklace Road was built and samadhis of PV Narasimha Rao and NT Rama Rao came up in the lost space,” Akbaruddin said on Wednesday.

The firebrand legislator, younger brother of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, added that the GHMC headquarters building was also constructed on the tank's bund.

The MLA challenged the TRS government to demolish the mausoleums, which are on either side of the lake in the heart of the city, and are developed as public parks by the successive state governments.

Both TRS and BJP objected to the statements seen as disrespectful towards the iconic leaders.

“We strongly condemn Akbaruddin Owaisi's disdainful comments made on the two illustrious Telugu legends, who, as PM and CM, were dedicated in public service for a long time,” municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao said.

Telangana BJP reacted strongly, saying that they will raze the AIMIM headquarters to the ground.

“Owaisi says that the PV and NTR samadhis should be demolished. If you have such guts, do it. Within two hours, our BJP karyakartas will tear down your (party head office) Darussalam,” state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said while alleging that the AIMIM leaders were reciting the script handed by the TRS.