Alagiri wishes Stalin, deputes son, daughter to attend swearing-in ceremony

Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri on Thursday wished his younger brother and Chief Minister-elect M K Stalin for his new assignment. Alagiri, who had been opposed to Stalin's elevation in the party when their father M Karunanidhi was alive, wished his brother the best of luck.

“I wish my younger brother all the best. I am sure he will be a good Chief Minister,” Alagiri said. Though Alagiri will not attend the swearing-in of Stalin on Friday, his son Dayanidhi Alagiri, and daughter Kayalvizhi will be present as their uncle takes the oath of office and secrecy.

Alagiri was expelled from the DMK in 2014, and his efforts to reach a truce with his brother failed after their father's death in 2018. However, Alagiri, who was speculated to play a major role this election, met his fans in January and gave mixed signals. At the meeting, he had vented his anger at Stalin saying he could never become the Chief Minister.