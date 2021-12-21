Alappuzha murders: Kerala government under fire for lack of arrests

Alappuzha murders: Govt under fire for lack of arrests

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, who chaired an all-party meeting in the district, assured that the police were carrying out an effective investigation

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 21 2021, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 22:29 ist
CM Pinarayi Vijayan also holds the Home portfolio. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Left-front government in Kerala is facing severe criticism from the BJP-RSS and SDPI for delays in nabbing the accused in the recent murders at Alappuzha district.

While two RSS activists were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of SDPI state leader KS Shan on Saturday evening, no arrest was made till Tuesday evening in the murder of BJP leader Renjith Sreenivas.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, who chaired an all-party meeting in the district, assured that the police were carrying out an effective investigation and all involved would be held. BJP and SDPI leaders raised their protest against the police at the meeting. The BJP district leaders also reportedly demanded that the case be transferred to the central agencies.

The police carried out raids at several suspected hideouts of the accused in the district. Several SDPI leaders were detained, with officials claiming that arrests are likely to be made soon.

Nearly 10 more are wanted in the murder of the SDPI leader, while around 12 are wanted in the BJP leader's murder.

