Alcoholics Anonymous goes online; sessions increase due to COVID-19

TASMAC shops that sell liquor in Tamil Nadu are closed since March 24 due to the nation-wide lockdown. And to provide psychological help to those who might be suffering from withdrawal symptoms due to closure of liquor shops, Alcohol Anonymous has begun holding online sessions from March 26.

The number of online/telephonic sessions has increased from a mere three on March 26 to 25 on April 3 in Tamil Nadu, as new members have also shown interest in joining the meetings to listen to people who have successfully quit alcohol and living happily with their families.

Due to the demand, the sessions are now held from 6 am to 10 pm and the numbers have increased over the past week, members of Alcohol Anonymous told DH. The group was conducting such sessions thrice in a week at public places but turned virtual due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Liquor shops are closed and people who used to drink regularly have no place to go. We have been getting phone calls from several people asking whether they can attend our sessions. They are allowed to attend the first session but cannot speak. But once we get an idea that the person can be trusted, we allow him to speak from the second meetings,” coordinator of an Alcohol Anonymous group told DH.

While no incidents of suicide have been reported from Tamil Nadu so far due to alcohol withdrawal issues, several people have taken their own lives after failing to get their daily dose of alcohol. Health experts have been flagging the issue with the state governments asking them to look into the issue of alcohol withdrawal.

The coordinator added that he has been getting at least 10 calls a day seeking psychological support from people addicted to alcohol to remain strong in times of lockdown.

“We get calls from family members of those who drink regularly seeking to know whether their loved ones can join the call. But we insist that only the concerned should talk to us because we are clear that the initiative has to come from the person who is into alcohol,” another member of the group said.

Tamil Nadu is split into two regions – North and South – and the state has 700 groups. On March 26, the first online session was launched on April 3, the number of meetings every day has gone up to 25 and at least 15 to 20 members participate in each session. While the Coimbatore chapter alone conducts 7 meetings in a day, Salem (3), Madurai (1), Pudukkottai (1) and Chennai region (7).

“There is a willingness among some people to quit alcohol and when they approach us, we tell them how we also quit alcohol after being addicted to it for long. When people who had been alcoholics earlier speak about their experience, people do listen. We know how an alcoholic behaves because we have been one a few years ago,” the coordinator said.

Such sessions, during the 21-day lockdown period where people can’t get liquor, can help people who are really interested in quitting alcohol and were looking for some assistance to get convert their thoughts into reality, says Coimbatore-based psychiatrist Dr N S Mony.

“When someone comes to me for alcohol withdrawal issues, we usually subscribe to medicines and ask them to look at the option of deaddiction centres only the medication is over. Counseling will also help them. Especially when it comes from someone who had been through a similar situation,” he said.