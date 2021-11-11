Alert Tamil Nadu police inspector gets man to hospital amid Chennai rains, saves his life

Everyone presumed that a young man was dead after a tree fell on him during the incessant rains that continue to lash Chennai.

But T Rajeshwari, an Inspector with the Tamil Nadu police, sensed he was still alive and carried him on her shoulders before bundling him off in an autorickshaw to a nearby hospital.

In a 2-minute video that has now gone viral on social media, Rajeshwari, who has cracked many cases of women trafficking and sexual assault against women, is seen taking every effort to ensure that the man, who is identified as Udhayakumar and said to be 28 years old, is saved.

“Save his life at any cost. Ensure that he is saved,” Rajeshwari is seen telling a couple of people who volunteered to take the man to a hospital for treatment. An alert Rajeshwari carried the man, who was found lying outside the Kilpauk Cemetery, on her shoulders for nearly two minutes and mobilised people to take him for further treatment.

Rajeshwari works as an Inspector of Police at the T P Chatram station in Chennai and the incident took place on Thursday after they received a call about “body of a man” lying outside the cemetery. However, Rajeswari realized that the man was alive. After carrying the man on her shoulders, Rajeshwari is seen asking for a blanket to cover him.

More than once, she is heard saying that the man was alive, and he needs to be saved at any cost. Rajeshwari is no stranger to good work with activists and journalists recalling her “investigative skills” and her contributions to the society.

Rajeshwari led the team that investigated the sexual assault on a 11-year-old girl by over a dozen men in Ayanavaram in Chennai in 2018.

“Inspector Rajeswari has always been a symbol of courage and Humanity. She was the only non-IPS officer to receive the courage award at a police conference held few years back in Thrissur. She is known for rescuing destitute women and bravery against criminals around Kilpauk and Anna Nagar,” activist Shalin Maria Lawrence tweeted.

