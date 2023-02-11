UP man with links to terror outfits held in Bengaluru

Aligarh man settled in Bengaluru with links to international terror outfits arrested: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Janendra said the man was arrested following specific inputs

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 11 2023, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 16:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man from Aligarh who had links with international terror outfits and wanted to fly to Syria has been arrested from the city.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Janendra said the man was arrested following specific inputs.

"Yesterday night, police arrested a man Mohammed Arif from Thanisandra in Bengaluru following specific inputs. He is being interrogated," he said in a statement.

He also said the police got information that he had links with international terror outfits. Jnanendra said the action was taken in a joint operation by the central intelligence agencies and the state police in a coordinated manner.

Also Read: India lists Pak-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as UN-listed terrorist

Arif had even planned a foreign trip when he was caught. "Anyone trying to associate himself with the organisations, which want to disturb peace and harmony by instigating communal sentiments and weaken India, will be subdued," Jnanendra said.

Sources close to the minister said, Arif hailed from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and had settled in Bengaluru four years ago. He has a wife and two children. He was planning to fly to Syria when he was caught.

The police last year busted a Shivamogga-based IS inspired terror module which had carried out blasts in Tunga river and one of its alleged operative carried out blast in an auto on November 19.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Crime
Karnataka

