All 10 Indonesian preachers test positive; CM Rao cancels Karimnagar visit on Saturday

All the 10 Indonesian Islamic preachers spotted in Karimnagar earlier this week are infected by COVID-19.

While eight cases were established by Wednesday, Telangana health authorities have on Friday confirmed the remaining two also as COVID-19 positive.

The state has also reported a case of a Hyderabadi on Friday - P17, an 18-year-old female with travel history from London. “She was referred from a private hospital and presently admitted at the TB and Chest Hospital. She is stable,” the medical bulletin said.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases including the foreigners now stands at 19.

“All 10 Indonesians are confirmed as COVID-19 positive. They are in a stable condition but couple of them are above 60 years age. Let us see …,” Dr G Srinivasa Rao, director, public health and family welfare, Telangana told DH.

The sighting of the foreigner group and revelation of their movements in Karimnagar town, about 160 kilometres north of Hyderabad, for two-three days for religious activities has alarmed the state government and spooked the locals.

According to Telangana health minister Etela Rajender, the 10-member group had landed in New Delhi last week. They took the AP Sampark Kranti Express and reached Ramagundam on 14 March. The group then traveled in a private vehicle to Karimnagar where they stayed in a Mosque for two nights.

According to local reports, the group only went for COVID-19 screening on directions of the town police. Once revealed they could be infected, the 10 were isolated to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on 16 March.

Karimnagar is virtually locked down from Thursday morning. Since the group stayed in a Mosque near the Collectorate, the area within three KMs radius is under surveillance. The state machinery is carrying out a massive door to door checking to verify if anyone in the town has contracted the virus from the group.

On Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with senior officials were scheduled to visit Karimnagar to monitor the containment efforts but CMO officials informed its cancellation in a late-night communication.

“Excepting the Indonesians, no other person there has so far tested positive. Since the officials assured him about the measures taken, the CM has cancelled his tour,” said one CMO official.

The tour was to happen on Friday but was rescheduled due to the Prime Minister’s video conference with CMs on COVID-19.