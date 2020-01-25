All 17 to get cabinet seats: AH Vishwanath

A H Vishwanath, who was defeated from Hunsur assembly segment in by-election, said that the BJP assured him of giving ministerial positions to all the 17 MLAs.

"We 17 persons are responsible for the formation of BJP government. BJP leaders Yediyurappa, R Ashoka and BJP organising general secretary B L Santhosh, promised ministerial berth to all 17. I have faith on the leaders, " he said.

Speaking about delay in expansion of cabinet, Vishwanath said, "BJP is a national party and it has a high command. The CM and the high command must discuss about the cabinet expansion. It will be finalised soon".