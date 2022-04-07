All Andhra Pradesh ministers resign; Jagan Cabinet 2.0 to be formed on Monday

All the 24 ministers in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's council have submitted their resignations on Thursday.

The en masse move was following the direction of Reddy, who is reconstituting his council of ministers on Monday.

The Reddy cabinet 2.0 would be the team leading the ruling YSRCP into the state assembly elections two years away.

The mass resignations came as no surprise as Reddy, after assuming the CM post in May 2019, had announced that he would be restructuring his team after two-and-half years. In fact, the present team got an extension of a few months because of the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons.

Among the resigned are the five deputy chief ministers. All the ministers have handed their resignation letters after attending their last Cabinet meet held in the state secretariat on Thursday.

The resignations are expected to be accepted by the governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan swiftly as Reddy had met him already at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and apprised him of his decision.

Though the new team is expected to be mostly filled with new faces, a few might get a second chance considering caste, region, and other equations.

Though the CM is maintaining secrecy over the new faces, the new council is believed to have more representation from the SC and BC categories keeping the elections in view. Reddy's selection exercise would also have to consider the districts in Andhra Pradesh now doubled to 26.

Exiting the secretariat building, the ministers said they tendered their resignations “whole heartedly” and that they would abide by the CM's decision.

“I think about 5-6 ministers could be retained keeping caste and other factors in mind, though the CM has not revealed any names. I think my chances of continuing in the Cabinet are low. But for CM Jagan, I am ready to serve either in the government or the party,” said Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani), the outgoing civil supplies minister.

“Our target is to ensure the YSRCP retains power in 2024. It is entirely CM Jagan's prerogative as to who will be in what post,” said senior leader and municipal administration minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Reddy's decision calling for en masse resignations of his ministers appears drastic but not without a precedent. Former united Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao had scrapped his council of ministers and reconstituted with a new team in mid 1980s.

