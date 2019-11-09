'All communities should come together to build shrine'

BJP's Karnataka unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday urged members of all communities to help build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya considering it as the construction of 'Rashtra Mandir'.

Terming the unanimous judgment delivered by the five-judge bench of Supreme Court historic, Kateel said the dispute pertaining to the birthplace of Lord Ram that persisted for five centuries has now been sorted out, which everyone should welcome.

"Let us treat the construction of Ram Mandir as Rashtra Mandir. All the communities should come together to build it. This is the message delivered by SC," Kateel, who is also a Lok Sabha MP, told PTI.

The verdict displays the collective consensus of the nation keeping in view the common interest and placing above caste, creed, and religion, Kateel said.

It is not a victory or defeat of anybody as it is based on social justice and constitutional provisions, he added.

Congratulating the judges who delivered the judgment, Kateel hailed the measures initiated by the state and central governments to maintain peace and harmony.

He appealed to the people to unanimously accept the historic judgment.

The verdict, said Kateel, gives a message to move together by respecting it.