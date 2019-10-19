Alleged serial killer Jolly denied bail

Serial killing case accused Jolly Joseph was denied bail by a court at Thamarassery in the rural parts of Kozhikode on Saturday. Jolly and two co-accused, jewelry shop worker M S Mathew and goldsmith Prajikumar, were remanded to judicial custody for 14 more days.

Jolly and the two others were initially arrested in connection with the death of her first husband Roy Thomas.

Additional charges against Jolly in the case were registered on Friday, in connection with the death of Sily, her present husband's first wife. Arrests in four other cases would be recorded in due course, police sources said.