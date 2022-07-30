Alliance with Cong, Left “healthy” in TN and it will continue: Stalin

Asserting that the “ideological” DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu will continue to remain “healthy”, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday launched an all-round attack on the BJP while terming as “enemies of India’s unity” the forces that are trying to impose the idea of “one religion, one language, and one culture” on the country.

In his address at the ‘India at 75’ conclave organized by a leading Malayalam media group through video conferencing, Stalin heaped praises on Jawaharlal Nehru, saying he was secular, stressed on brotherhood, introduced poverty alleviation programmes, spoke about federalism, and gave an assurance that Hindi will not be imposed on non-Hindi speaking states.

“Those who impose one language, one religion, and one culture are the enemies of India’s unity. One national language is not possible in India. There are so many languages, religions, and cultures in India. Uniformity is different from unity. You can never achieve unity by uniformity. The only way for India to thrive is to have strong, autonomous states,” Stalin said.

Harping on federalism and greater autonomy for states, Stalin said the Union Government should realise that prosperous and well-administered states would only make the Centre “strong” and accused the BJP of attempting to run “parallel governments” through Governors. While the introduction of GST has robbed states of their fiscal autonomy, Stalin said GST compensation amount is not even being released on time, and not fully so.

“Entrance exams like NEET deny education to the oppressed. National Education Policy is a barrier to education. The policies of the Union Government are anti-people. We have to govern our states even as we face all these hurdles. And we have to fulfil the needs and expectations of people as well,” Stalin said.

To a question on DMK’s alliance in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said the alliance led by DMK consisting of Congress, Left parties, MDMK, and VCK was based on ideology and that they enjoy good relations. “The alliance is based on ideology and the relationship is healthy. It will continue to be healthy,” Stalin said.

His remarks assume significance in the wake of speculation over the alliance’s future following the ‘bonhomie’ displayed by Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s recent visit to Tamil Nadu.

Crediting Nehru’s ideals and his contributions for India “standing strong” for the past 75 years, Stalin said the former prime minister was a “man who respected India’s diversity and helped form states on linguistic basis. He also gave an assurance that Hindi will not be imposed on non-Hindi speaking states.”

The DMK and AIADMK, which have ruled the state alternatively since 1967, are vehemently opposed to Hindi and have reiterated several times that the state will continue to follow the two language policy.

The two language policy – Tamil and English – was announced by the then Chief Minister C N Annadurai in 1967 and successive governments have followed the policy without making any chances. DMK, the ruling party, vehemently opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent suggestion replacing Hindi with English as the link language of the country, opining it was not good for the unity of the country.