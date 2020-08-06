Allot time slots to customers, Kerala police tell banks; state's tally tops 30,000

While Kerala's Covid-19 tally crossed the 30,000-mark on Thursday, the state police prescribed stringent social distancing norms at commercial establishments, including a prior appointment system at banks.

As many as 1298 more persons were tested Covid-19 positive during the day, taking the total cases reported so far to 30,449, of which 11,983 were now active. Of the three more Covid-19 deaths reported on Thursday, two were in Kasargod, taking the total Covid-19 deaths in the state to 97.

Close on the heels of the police being given key responsibilities of containing Covid-19 in Kerala, state police chief Loknath Behera instructed police officials to strictly enforce restrictions on customers at shops and commercial establishments. Banks and financial institutions were advised that in order to avoid crowding banks should allot specific time slots for customers over the phone to visit the bank.

Number of customers at a time in shops should be restricted to six per 100 square feet walkable area and restriction would have to be imposed on the time customers could spend inside shops, said the directives.