Allotted IRS despite being eligible for IAS: Visually-challenged UPSC rank holder

She secured 286th rank in the Civil Services exams, results of which were announced in August, braving all odds, but visually-challenged Puranasunthari feels she has not got her rightful due. The 25-year-old woman has been allotted Indian Revenue Service (IRS) despite being eligible for the coveted Indian Administrative Service (IAS) under the OBC and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) quota.

Puranasunthari has challenged allotment of IRS to her with the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), besides sending a representation to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Union Government. The CAT has issued notices to UPSC and the Centre.

In her petition, Puranasunthari, who prepared for the UPSC exams and interviews with the help of audiobooks, has sought setting aside the service order given to her on September 25, 2020. The woman contended that she was eligible for IAS under the OBC and PWD categories but was only allotted IRS.

"I secured 286th rank in UPSC exams and since I am eligible for IAS under the OBC category, I was expecting for an appointment in the cadre. But I was only given IRS. I feel this is not right because 6 to 7 persons who had scored ranks lower than me have been allotted IAS cadre. I really do not know the reason but I have challenged the order in CAT because IAS has been my dream," Puranasunthari, who is currently in Mussoorie for a foundation course, told DH.

Puranasunthari lost her vision when she was studying in Class I, but nothing stopped her from pursuing the dream of joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). She had written her exams in Tamil.

In her petition, she said the total vacancies called for Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in CMI Services Examination 2019 is 180.

"In which persons with benchmark disabilities under clause (a) Blindness and low vision are entitled to have one per cent reservation. It is a very well known fact that one per cent of 180 vacancies is 1.8 vacancies which needs to be filled up in a continuous roster. The impugned service allocation order has allotted only one vacancy for visually impaired candidates," she said.

She also added that the order has arbitrarily reduced the statutory reservation of 1 per cent to 0.55 per cent and argued that the arbitrary reduction of the quantum of reservation has adversely affected her "fundamental rights" get IAS.

"The service allocation list not providing the mandated reservation for the Persons with benchmark disabilities is against the legislative intention of the parliament which has enacted the beneficial legislation meant for the welfare of the persons with benchmark disabilities. Therefore the service allocation list of the 1st Respondent dated 25.09.2020 has to be set aside," Puranasunthari said in the petition.