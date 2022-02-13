Altercation at marriage leads to one death in Kerala

Altercation at marriage party leads to one death in country bomb attack in Kerala

One live country bomb was recovered from the spot

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Feb 13 2022, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 19:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An altercation between two sections during a marriage eve celebration resulted in the death of a youth in a country bomb explosion in Kannur district in North Kerala.

Jishnu, 26, a native of Eachur in the district died while three others suffered injuries.

According to police, the preliminary information was that two sections entered into an altercation over playing music during a marriage eve celebration in the locality on Saturday night. Following the altercation, to it, one section hurdled country bomb at the other after the marriage on Sunday.

It was suspected that the deceased was part of the gang that hurled the explosives. One live country bomb was also recovered from the spot. Police launched a search for the accused.

