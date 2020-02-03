Amaravati Agitation: University revokes suspension of 4 students

The Acharya Nagarjuna University has revoked its suspension of four students on Monday, following public outcry.

The state-run university in Guntur district had on Saturday suspended four students from the hostels “for participation in anti-government activities.”

The students - two each from the departments of English and Journalism and Mass Communication – were found demonstrating in support of the ongoing agitation against the Jaganmohan Reddy government’s plans to shift the executive capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

The notice from the Chief Warden, following the Vice-Chancellor’s instructions, had said that the university disciplinary committee would seek explanation from the students to decide on the period of punishment.

“But since the students submitted their apology, we have decided to remove the suspensions,” chief warden Dr D Ramachandran told DH.

Students, intellectuals had criticized the suspensions. On Monday, a group of students and youth reportedly held a protest at the university gate demanding the VC’s resignation.

Meanwhile, the “Save Amaravati” agitation was in its 48th day on Monday. Farmers with participation of women joined in hunger strikes, demanding that the Jaganmohan Reddy government retains Amaravati as the sole capital of the state.

Addressing press persons, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said, “Such a three-capital arrangement would only increase the government expenses. It was not successful anywhere and even South Africa is thinking of bringing all three capitals to one place. Development does not come with scattering administration. The state revenue is falling. Why is Jagan not demanding about the special category status?”