Amaravati should remain sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, say Oppn parties; show solidarity with farmers

Leaders representing various political parties in Andhra Pradesh came on one platform to express their solidarity with the Amaravati farmers' agitation against the YSRCP government's three capital plan for the state.

A mega rally was organised in Tirupati on Friday to mark the culmination of a 400 km long padayatra of the protesting farmers and other locals from Amaravati. Themed as “Nyayasthanam (high court) to Devasthanam (temple),” their march passed through four districts, over six weeks.

It was on December 17, 2019, that CM Jaganmohan Reddy had first unveiled his controversial plan of three capitals in the Andhra Pradesh assembly. The Amaravati farmers have been agitating since that day with their 'One State - One Capital' demand.

During the course of the padayatra, Jagan on November 22 took back the two contentious legislations stripping Amaravati of its sole capital status while allowing the relocation of the executive to Visakhapatnam, judiciary to Kurnool with Amaravati remaining only the legislative capital.

However, Jagan said that the withdrawal was only to bring in more effective, inclusive laws. His capital shift is on hold since last year following directions of the Andhra Pradesh high court which is reviewing the petitions of farmers.

Speaking at the Tirupati rally on Friday, Leader of Opposition and Telugu Desam party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu asked, “Why CM Jagan was not changing his adamant stand when all opposition parties – TDP, Janasena, BJP, Congress and the Left parties - were opposed to three capitals?”

“The BJP, in power at the Centre, has clearly expressed its support to Amaravati as the one and only capital,” Naidu said.

The opposition leader alleged that over 180 Amaravati agitators have died so far for their cause and that “thousands of false cases were filed including those against the padayatris.”

The TDP chief said that Jagan is alarmed by the all-around support Amaravati is receiving. A big rally was organised in the temple town on Thursday in favour of three capitals.

